PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $46,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

NYSE:PPG opened at $109.09 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.44 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.