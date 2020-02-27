PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 20 Per Share

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PPH remained flat at $GBX 1,750 ($23.02) on Thursday. 53,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,013.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,885.65. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,120 ($27.89). The firm has a market cap of $743.04 million and a P/E ratio of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80.

PPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,250 ($29.60).

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

