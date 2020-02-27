Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 690,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,196. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $9,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 549.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,062,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9,759.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,666 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

