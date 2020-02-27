Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

DTIL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

