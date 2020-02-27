Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post $42.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.90 million and the lowest is $42.23 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $42.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $177.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.81 million to $178.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $193.52 million, with estimates ranging from $186.80 million to $196.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $872.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 28.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

