PRGX Global Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for PRGX Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for PRGX Global’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.53 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

PRGX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 34,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PRGX Global by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PRGX Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PRGX Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

