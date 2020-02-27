Primas (PST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $707,349.00

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $707,349.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, BCEX and LBank. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.02588860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00127943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas was first traded on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official website is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.