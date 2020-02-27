Primecoin Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittylicious and Bleutrade. Primecoin has a total market cap of $947,654.00 and $3,995.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,842,419 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Poloniex and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

