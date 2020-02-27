Primoris Services Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRIM opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 112.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 530,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64,697 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

