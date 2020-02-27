Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 1,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,119. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,727,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,959,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,572,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after buying an additional 214,866 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after buying an additional 109,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

