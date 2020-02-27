Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 62,411 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 457,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 430,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

Shares of CGW stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 56,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,713. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

