Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,718 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Macy’s worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Shares of M stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 448,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,240,985. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

