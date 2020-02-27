Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Triumph Bancorp worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 141.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 571.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

