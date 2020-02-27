Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Universal Insurance worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UVE. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

UVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,466,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,844,236.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $28,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,872,251.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

