Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBSS. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. 568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.53. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.04 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.81.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

