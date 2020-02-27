Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Resideo Technologies worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,798. Resideo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

