Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Avanos Medical worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,035. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

