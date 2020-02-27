Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,454,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 846,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 228,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 567,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,155. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

