Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of GAP worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GAP by 156.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of GAP by 2,644.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 2,317,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,242. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

