Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of Principal Financial Group worth $60,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,205,000 after purchasing an additional 241,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,105,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 225,502 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

