Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,770 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of CorVel worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

In related news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $270,894.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $82,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $920,525. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $72.65. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.63.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

