Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNDA stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $611.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VNDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

