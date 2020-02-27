Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of NetScout Systems worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Man Group plc acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $3,023,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,082,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,083,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTCT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 4,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,388. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.40.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

