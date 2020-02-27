Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of PGT Innovations worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,261. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

