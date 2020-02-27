Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,382 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,382 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 339,870 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,647,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 154,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

In other news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.21. 47,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

