Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,060 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Cloudflare worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,649,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.56. 33,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,411. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of -29.49. Cloudflare Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

