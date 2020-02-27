Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 15,395 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 100,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

CLNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:CLNC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 16,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

