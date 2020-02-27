Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,733 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 288,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,776. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

