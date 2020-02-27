Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,632 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,512,000.

FEZ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 239,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,704. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

