Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 54,915 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 160.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 237.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102,614 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares during the period.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 1,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,421. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

