Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.47% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PLW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.03. 1,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,879. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.