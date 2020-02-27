Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,462. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,742. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

