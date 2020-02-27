Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 215,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 207,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 177,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 172,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,696,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

