Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 26,872 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 173.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.93. 79,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,845. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $38.67.

