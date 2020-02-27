Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 7,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 420,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 414,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,031,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -678.94, a P/E/G ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

