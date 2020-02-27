Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,347,000 after acquiring an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after acquiring an additional 536,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,567,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725,024. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.