Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 197.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE. ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.50.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,820 shares of company stock worth $2,633,656 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $451.95. 9,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,467. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $313.49 and a twelve month high of $513.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.