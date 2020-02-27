Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 352,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

