Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after buying an additional 1,626,774 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after buying an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,826 shares of company stock worth $28,552,779. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.59. 15,723,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,012,340. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

