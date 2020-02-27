Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Metlife by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,486. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.45.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

