Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 76.8% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 56.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

