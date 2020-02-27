Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,009 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,721,000 after buying an additional 410,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 163,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

