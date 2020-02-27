Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,847,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 141.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 32,066 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.