Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 155.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTF traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,834. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $88.90.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

