Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 258,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 134,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,030,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 272,594 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

MOS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.12. 402,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,963. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.74. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

