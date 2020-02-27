Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 300.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,971 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,040,665 in the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 423,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.