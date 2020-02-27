Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,612 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,476. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,252,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,242. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. Research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

