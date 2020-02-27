Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $11.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.29 and a 200-day moving average of $230.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.78 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.