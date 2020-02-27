Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.54% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 2,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,724. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.