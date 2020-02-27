Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 154.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $88.79. 576,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,393. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

